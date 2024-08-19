NEWS

Fight erupts in Greek ferry over toilets

A fight broke out on a Greek passenger ferry travelling from Crete to Athens, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Monday. 

The brawl is thought to have erupted when a passenger complained to a crew member about the on-board toilet facilities during the eight-hour journey from Hania to Piraeus port. The report did not clarify if the facilities were shut or not working. 

The crew member attempted to calm down the passenger but the argument soon spiralled out of control and the two men came to blows. A second passenger joined the fight in support of the seaman and the three men had to be separated by other crew members and passengers. 

A video on the incident recorded on a phone and published by ERT showed several men arguing, one of whom had his T-shirt torn off. 

The ship continued its route to Athens and no police was involved. 

