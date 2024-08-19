NEWS

Patients return to children’s hospital after Attica blaze 

Patients return to children’s hospital after Attica blaze 

Children evacuated from Paidon Hospital in Penteli last week as a large wildfire swept through northeastern Attica returned on Monday, a Greek minister said.

The hospital resumed normal operation at 8 a.m. after undergoing thorough cleaning and disinfection, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on a post on X (former Twitter).

The evacuation order came early in the morning of August 12, as the wildfire raged nearby and was completed within an hour, Georgiadis had said at the time. 

In total, 19 children who are outpatients and eight helpers with three staff members were transported by bus to the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital. Another five children who were hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit were transferred to the units of the Aglaia Kyriakou and the Agia Sophia Children’s Hospital.

The decision to move was taken by the Health Ministry because the air was full of smoke and due to the unpredictability of the blaze.

 

Health Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Air will be toxic for a long time after fires, says expert
NEWS

Air will be toxic for a long time after fires, says expert

Elderly man accused of starting fires in Glyka Nera to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Elderly man accused of starting fires in Glyka Nera to testify on Wednesday

Skeleton found near Marathon lake fire area
NEWS

Skeleton found near Marathon lake fire area

President thanks firefighters for their efforts
NEWS

President thanks firefighters for their efforts

Electricity network repairs progress in fire-hit East Attica
NEWS

Electricity network repairs progress in fire-hit East Attica

Ancient monuments in East Attica unscathed by fire, ministry confirms
CULTURE

Ancient monuments in East Attica unscathed by fire, ministry confirms