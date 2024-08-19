Patients return to children’s hospital after Attica blaze 

Children evacuated from Paidon Hospital in Penteli last week as a large wildfire swept through northeastern Attica returned on Monday, a Greek minister said.

The hospital resumed normal operation at 8 a.m. after undergoing thorough cleaning and disinfection, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on a post on X (former Twitter).

The evacuation order came early in the morning of August 12, as the wildfire raged nearby and was completed within an hour, Georgiadis had said at the time.

In total, 19 children who are outpatients and eight helpers with three staff members were transported by bus to the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital. Another five children who were hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit were transferred to the units of the Aglaia Kyriakou and the Agia Sophia Children’s Hospital.

The decision to move was taken by the Health Ministry because the air was full of smoke and due to the unpredictability of the blaze.