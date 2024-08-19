Athens metro expected to get free Wi-Fi in September

Passengers in some of Athens’ metro stations are expected to get a long-delayed access to the internet in September, when the first Wi-Fi connections will become operational.

Internet will be available at the metro stations but not inside the tunnels, the Digital Governance Ministry has said. It was not clear which stations will be the ones with free internet access.

The project, first announced by the ministry in 2023, got underway only in January, while the initial launch in late July had to be pushed back to September.

The plan also include the installation of a 5G mobile signals throughout the metro network with some news websites reporting that four or five stations of Line 2 will be the first to gain access by the end of 2024 (Elliniko, Argyroupoli, Ilioupoli, Alimos etc.). The relevant memorandum of cooperation between Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) and the Ministry of Digital Governance was signed at the beginning of 2023, but there is no signal at the pilot stations to-date.

The next phase involves the installation of cellular antennas at various points in the network and the tunnels.

Free Wi-Fi is funded by the EU’s “WiFi4GR-Development of public wireless broadband Internet access points.”