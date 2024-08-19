Man remanded for murder of aunt

A 38-year-old man who confessed to the murder of his 62-year-old aunt in the northwestern region of Ioannina has been remanded in custody.

Citing his defense attorney, state broadcaster ERT said that the defendant outlined the reasons that led him to shoot his aunt with a hunting rifle inside her house, which is located in the village of Perivleptos.

According to local media, the motive was financial.

It is understood that the accused notified police himself after the shooting.

A forensic examination showed that the victim died from the result of gunshots to the chest and abdomen.