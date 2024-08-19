NEWS

Individuals arrested in Halkidiki beach bar shooting brought before investigating magistrate

Three of the individuals who were arrested following the shooting at a beach bar in Hanioti, in the northeastern tourist region of Halkidiki, appeared before an investigative judge on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night when, after a fight between Bulgarian patrons and the 55-year-old owner of the bar, three individuals entered the establishment and started shooting, injuring three people.

The police have arrested five people linked to the shooting, all Bulgarian nationals. They appeared before a prosecutor on Sunday, when two of them were released, while the remaining three were ordered to testify before an investigating magistrate on Monday.

As for the three injured individuals, they were arrested on Sunday for participating in the brawl but were released a few hours later.

