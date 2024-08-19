Six arrests on Santorini for illegal prostitution

Police on Santorini have made six arrests in relation to pimping and illegal prostitution on the island.

Aged between 20 and 32, the six were arrested on Sunday at a shop engaged in a health-related activity.

Acting on information that female workers at the store were engaging in prostitution, plainclothes officers entered the shop, made the required arrangements and paid 200 euros using marked banknotes. They were then led to a specially designed area in the store for the purposes of sexual intercourse.

The officers then announced they were police and arrested the women present.

The pre-marked banknotes, as well as an additional €590 euros found in the shop’s cash register, were confiscated.

Officers established that the arrested women did not have health certificates, which registered sex workers must have, and that three of them were residing illegally in the country.

A file is being prepared against the six women, one of whom was the Greek manager of the shop, for pimping and illegal prostitution and immigration violations.