NEWS

Six arrests on Santorini for illegal prostitution

Six arrests on Santorini for illegal prostitution
File photo.

Police on Santorini have made six arrests in relation to pimping and illegal prostitution on the island.

Aged between 20 and 32, the six were arrested on Sunday at a shop engaged in a health-related activity.

Acting on information that female workers at the store were engaging in prostitution, plainclothes officers entered the shop, made the required arrangements and paid 200 euros using marked banknotes. They were then led to a specially designed area in the store for the purposes of sexual intercourse.

The officers then announced they were police and arrested the women present.

The pre-marked banknotes, as well as an additional €590 euros found in the shop’s cash register, were confiscated.

Officers established that the arrested women did not have health certificates, which registered sex workers must have, and that three of them were residing illegally in the country.

A file is being prepared against the six women, one of whom was the Greek manager of the shop, for pimping and illegal prostitution and immigration violations.

Health Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns
NEWS

Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway
NEWS

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway

Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption
NEWS

Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption

Two remanded in bogus prescriptions fraud case
NEWS

Two remanded in bogus prescriptions fraud case

Fake dentist to face charges
NEWS

Fake dentist to face charges

More hospital violence reported
NEWS

More hospital violence reported