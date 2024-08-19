NEWS

Infant rescued on Tilos island after being stranded for days

[Maria Kamma/Facebook]

An operation to rescue a 50-day-old infant, part of a migrant group, took place on Sunday on the southeastern Aegean island of Tilos.

Maria Kamma, the mayor of Tilos, posted a video of the rescue operation of the infant, that went viral on social media. 

“A 50-day-old refugee baby, stranded on the mountain for three days, whose parents were making its milk with sea water,” she stated.

The infant was part of a group consisting of dozens of migrants who had been trapped in a mountainous area of Tilos. While the infant was rescued by sea, the others were rescued through a helicopter operation.

The mayor added that the migrants were beaten by Turkish traffickers and amongst them there were children and  pregnant woman.

“This is the scene of despair that the island’s society has been facing in recent months and the external help? Minimal,” Kamma underlined. 

The mayor also thanked her fellow citizens and the local authorities, who did everything possible to rescue the migrants. 

Migration Rescue

