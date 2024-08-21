Study centers, summer camps not up to standard

Study centers and summer camps for children function without an institutional framework and specifications, according to the Ombudsman’s Office in its report to the Education Ministry after investigating complaints from employees, parents and agencies about operational and infrastructure problems, and adequate staffing.

The report notes that the law does not allow for the licensing of study centers for primary education tutoring. The definition and operation of study centers, as well as a licensing process for pertinent centers, are not covered by the applicable institutional educational framework.

The result is, according to the Ombudsman, the uncontrolled operation of many such centers across the country.

Safety conditions, health standards, building specifications and logistical infrastructure, certification and qualification of staff do not adhere to standards set by the law.

As for summer camps, the terms and specifications of their operation and safety are vague and unclear since they are not part of compulsory education and the provisions of the relevant laws are not applicable.