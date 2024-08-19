Almost 32,00 lightning strikes in 24 hours

Almost 32,000 lightning strikes were recorded in Greece in the 24 hours up to Monday evening, according to the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens.

Of the 31,828 strikes, 3,906 occurred over land while 27,922 occurred at sea, mainly along the country’s northwestern coastline.

The strikes were accompanied by heavy rainfall in many places, with Paxos registering 45 millimeters up to 7 p.m. The rainfall was also heavy in parts of Larisa, Karditsa, Corfu, Achaia and Arcadia.