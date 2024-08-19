Three released after testifying in Halkidiki beach bar shooting

The three individuals who appeared before an investigative judge on Monday to testify regarding the shooting incident that occurred on Friday night at a beach bar in Hanioti, Halkidiki, have been released.

A restraining order was imposed on two of them, prohibiting them from approaching the establishment and its owner.

At the same time, the Municipality of Kassandra decided to permanently revoke the operating license and shut down the beach bar in question.

The incident took place on Friday night when, after a fight between Bulgarian patrons and the 55-year-old owner of the bar, who is also Bulgarian, three individuals entered the establishment and started shooting, injuring three people.

The police have arrested five people linked to the shooting, all Bulgarian nationals. They appeared before a prosecutor on Sunday, when two of them were released, while the remaining three were ordered to testify before an investigating magistrate on Monday.

As for the three injured individuals, they were arrested on Sunday for participating in the brawl but were released a few hours later.