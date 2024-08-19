NEWS

Police clarifies that officer connected to vulgar social media posts retired in 2021

The Hellenic Police announced on Monday that an officer reportedly responsible for vulgar social media posts had retired in 2021.

According to SYRIZA MP Elena Akrita, this is the person with whom MEP Nikos Pappas had an altercation via private Instagram messages.

The official statement from the Hellenic Police reads as follows:

“Regarding reports about a police officer and his posts on social media, the Hellenic Police announces that the aforementioned individual is no longer serving in the Hellenic Police, as he retired in 2021.” 

On Sunday, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis called for SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to expel MEP Nikos Pappas from the party after a private Instagram conversation in which Pappas appeared to make offensive remarks against a police officer was leaked online.

