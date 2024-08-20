NEWS

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port
[Shutterstock]

The captain and first officer of a high-speed ferry boat have been arrested after two passengers were injured during disembarkation at the popular holiday island of Santorini.

According to the coast guard, a 35-year-old woman sustained injuries to her back, neck and left arm after slipping and falling on the disembarkation ramp and a 53-year-old man hurt his leg when he tried to help her as they were getting off the Cyprus-flagged Champion Jet 1 at the island’s Athinios port.

What’s more, the two injured passengers had to seek medical treatment on their own at Santorini’s general hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday and the ferry’s two top officers were arrested the following day on an expedited warrant.

They are accused of breaching safety protocols, involuntarily causing the passengers’ injury and failing to provide medical assistance, as well as exposing the ferry’s passengers to danger.

Travel Accident Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 
NEWS

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 

Four children injured at unlicensed party venue
NEWS

Four children injured at unlicensed party venue

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Two remanded over car chase resulting in officer’s death
NEWS

Two remanded over car chase resulting in officer’s death

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death
NEWS

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase
NEWS

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase