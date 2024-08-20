Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port

The captain and first officer of a high-speed ferry boat have been arrested after two passengers were injured during disembarkation at the popular holiday island of Santorini.

According to the coast guard, a 35-year-old woman sustained injuries to her back, neck and left arm after slipping and falling on the disembarkation ramp and a 53-year-old man hurt his leg when he tried to help her as they were getting off the Cyprus-flagged Champion Jet 1 at the island’s Athinios port.

What’s more, the two injured passengers had to seek medical treatment on their own at Santorini’s general hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday and the ferry’s two top officers were arrested the following day on an expedited warrant.

They are accused of breaching safety protocols, involuntarily causing the passengers’ injury and failing to provide medical assistance, as well as exposing the ferry’s passengers to danger.