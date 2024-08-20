Teenager dies after fun park ride breaks

A 19-year-old from Veria in northern Greece died on Monday of injuries sustained at a fun park in Halkidiki, while he was on holiday with his two brothers and parents.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the young man sustained massive injuries as he was flung from a spinning chair ride when his seat came unstuck.

One of his brothers was on the ride with him but sustained only minor injuries, while the other witnessed the incident.

Reports indicated that the seat detached from the ride when the operator cranked up the speed.

The fun park’s owner has been arrested, while police are still looking for the ride’s operator.

The incident took place in the seaside village of Pefkochori on Sunday and the 19-year-old died the following day at the medical center of nearby Kassandra.