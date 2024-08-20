Three boats carrying 76 migrants land on Gavdos in one day

A total of 76 irregular migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Bangladesh traveling in three separate boats landed on the shores of Gavdos, a tiny island south of Crete, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The passengers of the vessels, which included six children and four women, were helped to reach dry land by local fishermen, according to reports.

Gavdos Mayor Lilian Stefanaki said all 76 passengers, including six children and four women, appear to be in good health and will be transferred by ferry to Sfakia in Crete. They will then be taken to Hania for processing, before being sent to Athens, where they will be placed in a migrant reception center.

Two of the three boats sailed into the port of Karave on Gavdos’ eastern coast and were helped onto shore by a local fisherman, while the third was spotted off the coast of Trypiti to the south and was assisted by another fishing boat to reach the port.

“This is the second time in the [tourism] season that we have had migrants reaching Gavdos, though we have noticed that they are trying to reach Crete. This will continue happening as long as nothing is done in their countries,” Stefanaki was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency as saying.

Greece’s southernmost island, Gavdos also marks Europe’s southernmost border.