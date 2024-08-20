Fire at Aspropyrgos fertilizer plant sends toxic fumes into air

A fire at a fertilizer plant in Aspropyrgos on Tuesday prompted authorities to evacuate the factory and warn residents in the industrial West Attica town to stay indoors with their doors and windows shut as toxic fumes spewed into the air.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the Fire Service said that a tank containing 1.5 tons of nitric acid was burning in the blaze, which broke out in the yard of the plant on Ioannis Stefanis Street in the Neoktista district.

A disaster response unit specializing in chemical accidents was dispatched to the scene, along with 25 firefighters, eight firetrucks and several water trucks from the local municipal authority to contain the blaze.