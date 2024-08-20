NEWS

Fire at Aspropyrgos fertilizer plant sends toxic fumes into air

Fire at Aspropyrgos fertilizer plant sends toxic fumes into air

A fire at a fertilizer plant in Aspropyrgos on Tuesday prompted authorities to evacuate the factory and warn residents in the industrial West Attica town to stay indoors with their doors and windows shut as toxic fumes spewed into the air.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the Fire Service said that a tank containing 1.5 tons of nitric acid was burning in the blaze, which broke out in the yard of the plant on Ioannis Stefanis Street in the Neoktista district.

A disaster response unit specializing in chemical accidents was dispatched to the scene, along with 25 firefighters, eight firetrucks and several water trucks from the local municipal authority to contain the blaze.

Fire Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Patients return to children’s hospital after Attica blaze 
NEWS

Patients return to children’s hospital after Attica blaze 

Air will be toxic for a long time after fires, says expert
NEWS

Air will be toxic for a long time after fires, says expert

PM to unveil fire-restoration plan in Penteli
NEWS

PM to unveil fire-restoration plan in Penteli

Elderly man accused of starting fires in Glyka Nera to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Elderly man accused of starting fires in Glyka Nera to testify on Wednesday

Skeleton found near Marathon lake fire area
NEWS

Skeleton found near Marathon lake fire area

President thanks firefighters for their efforts
NEWS

President thanks firefighters for their efforts