Man dies of injuries after bar fight in border town of Feres

A 42-year-old father of four who became embroiled in a bar fight in northeastern Greece on the night of August 15 died of his injuries on Tuesday, sparking fears of a feud in the small border town of Feres.

The incident reportedly started when the victim, who is said to have been intoxicated, broke a glass and accidentally injured a young woman on the foot, prompting her father to step in and demand answers.

The two men came to blows inside the bar, with the fight spilling out onto the street, where an 18-year-old resident of nearby Alexandroupoli also jumped into the fracas.

The teenager, who is reportedly an expert in martial arts and works occasionally as a nightclub bouncer, allegedly dealt the 42-year-old several blows and threw him to the ground, smashing his head.

The 42-year-old, who has been identified as an ethnic Greek from the former Soviet bloc, underwent emergency surgery at the Alexandroupoli University Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

According to Evros News, the police has increased its presence in Feres amid fears that the victim’s family may seek revenge against the father who first became involved in the brawl and against the 18-year-old bouncer.

According to reports, the teenager is being represented by lawyer and Greek Solution MP for Evros Paris Papadakis.