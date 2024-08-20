NEWS

Fire at Aspropyrgos fertilizer factory under control, three firefighters hospitalized

The fire that broke out in small tanks of nitric acid and packaged fertilizers in the courtyard of a chemical and fertilizer factory in Neoktista Aspropyrgos, western Attica, on Tuesday, has been brought under control.

A total of 45 firefighters, including a special chemical unit, along with 13 vehicles, three of them specialized, and two helicopters were deployed to the scene.

During the firefighting efforts, three firefighters experienced respiratory problems and were transported to Attikon Hospital.

