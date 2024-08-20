Fun park ride operator charged with negligent homicide in teen’s death

The 21-year-old operator of the amusement park ride in Pefkochori, Halkidiki, which partially broke and resulted in the death of a 19-year-old, has been charged with negligent homicide.

The suspect initially fled the scene of the accident but later turned himself in at the Kilkis police station. From there, he was transferred to the Kassandra police station which is conducting the preliminary investigation.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor alongside the 58-year-old owner of the amusement park.

The teen died when he was thrown from the spinning-chair ride after his seat broke. According to the forensic report, his death was instantaneous.

An expert report on the incident is expected to determine the exact cause of the accident while authorities are investigating whether the park had a permit.

Kassandra Mayor, Anastasia Chalkia, said that the Ministry of Development is responsible for issuing operating licenses for amusement parks and certifying the safety of the rides but the ministry argues that the municipality is responsible for monitoring the amusement park’s compliance with safety standards and the law.