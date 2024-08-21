People may have forgotten Covid, but the virus persists

Greek hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have been relatively high during the summer, with the National Public Health Organization reporting 817 in its latest weekly report.

“After four years of a pandemic, people want to have a good time; they go to dances and festivals, the last thing they think about is the mask,” said Matina Pagoni, president of the Association of Athens and Piraeus Hospital Doctors.

Nonetheless cases are on a downward trend. “I estimate that we have reached the peak and the de-escalation will now begin,” said Gikas Magiorkinis, associate professor in the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the University of Athens’ School of Medicine.

“We expect the next surge, regardless of the variations, in late October to early November, when we will start indoor activities due to the weather,” he added, stressing, “We may have forgotten the coronavirus, but it hasn’t forgotten us.”