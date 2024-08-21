NEWS

Man arrested for domestic violence, attacking police

A 51-year-old man arrested on the island of Tzia on Monday for domestic violence is also facing additional felony charges after he attacked the police officers who arrived at his home to detain him.

The police case file includes charges of attempted homicide, possession and use of weapons, resisting arrest and traffic code violations.

Officers arrived at the suspect’s residence after receiving a complaint about domestic abuse. The 51-year-old took a gun he possessed illegally and tried to shoot them and then threatened them with a knife.

Police seized a revolver with six cartridges, a knife with an 11 cm blade and a car. The previous day, the same man was reported for driving dangerously around the island without a license or license plates.

