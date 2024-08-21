Fishing boat sinks off Paros, workers safe

A fishing boat with nine fishermen and a captain on board sank on Wednesday after hitting the shallows in the sea off the town of ​​Naoussa, Paros.

All passengers and the captain were picked up by another fishing vessel and brought ashore.

The Coast Guard said that despite efforts by other vessels to tow the fishing vessel away from the shallows, it eventually sank due to inflow of water.

Authorities said they have installed a floating barrier to prevent possible pollution.