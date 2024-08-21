Gastroenteritis outbreak on Gavdos island caused by norovirus, lab test shows

The recent surge in gastroenteritis cases on Greece’s southernmost island of Gavdos was caused norovirus and is not linked to the water supply, according to laboratory test results from the microbiology labs at Chania Hospital, as reported on Wednesday.

The norovirus typically occurs in conditions of overcrowding or poor hygiene and sanitation. The incubation period of the disease is 24 to 48 hours, with symptoms appearing suddenly and lasting from one to three days.

Concerned about the rise in gastroenteritis cases, the municipal authority had requested tests on water samples. In recent days, workers from the relevant services of the Region of Crete traveled to the island to inspect the water reservoirs and networks.

Speaking to ERT, the mayor of Gavdos, Lilian Stefanaki, attributed the spread to the peak of the August 15th celebrations, which increased overcrowding and contributed to the transmission of the virus from person to person.