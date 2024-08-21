Makeshift homeless structure removed from Filopappou archaeological site

Athens municipal police, in cooperation with regular police and street cleaning staff, have removed a makeshift structure used by homeless people from the archaeological site on Filopappou Hill in the center of the city.

A statement from Athens Municipality said that drones were used to identify the location of the makeshift structure, which was in an inconspicuous spot.

“After receiving information through a [media ] publication about the occupation and stay of homeless people in the Filopappou Hill archaeological site,” a joint team of the municipal police, police and city cleaning staff “proceeded immediately to restore the area,” the statement said.

The statement added that “similar joint actions will be extended to other areas of the capital, to enhance citizens’ safety and prevent criminal behavior.”

The homeless residents of the structure, who had been living in the site for more than three years, were informed about municipal structures that can accommodate them, the statement added.