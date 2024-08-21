Sheep pox detected in Evros

Sheep pox confirmed in four farming units in the border region of Evros, the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food said on Wednesday.

The infected animals, about 1,000, will be culled while authorities will intensify inspections and testing.

Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development and Food, Christos Kellas, who visited Evros, said authorities will have a clearer picture of the disease in the next ten days.

Cases of sheep pox have also been recorded in western Lesvos.

Sheep pox is a highly contagious infectious disease of goats and sheep that can be transmitted with direct contact with an infected animal and consumption of contaminated food, or through tools, vehicles, or products.

The virus is not transmitted to humans or other animal species.