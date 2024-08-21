German tourist arrested for abandoning child in drunken stupor

Authorities on Crete have arrested a 57-year-old German holidaymaker on charges of exposing his 9-year-old child to danger.

Police said that the child had been left alone for hours in a hotel premises in Hersonissos, Irakio, while its father was in a state of total inebriation in his room.

The child’s mother, who is estranged from the father, had alerted the authorities to the child’s plight.

The child was subsequently entrusted to her care after she flew in from Germany.

The mother filed a complaint with the police requesting that the father face prosecution.