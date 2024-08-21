NEWS

Police informed municipality that deadly amusement park ride had no license

Police reportedly informed a municipality in Halkidiki early last month that an amusement park ride, in which a teen lost his life on Monday, did not have required operating license.

According to a report by state broadcaster ERT, police in Kassandra informed the local municipality of Kassandra by letter on July 9 that the ride was found to be unauthorized following an inspection.

The teen died when he was thrown from the spinning-chair ride after his seat broke. According to the forensic report, his death was instantaneous.

On Tuesday, two people arrested for the death of the young man were released. They are the 21-year-old operator of the ride and the 58-year-old owner of the business.

The prosecutor decided that the file is incomplete and that the preliminary examination into the incident should continue.

