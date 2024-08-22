NEWS

Twelve deaths from West Nile virus recorded in Greece since start of 2024

Twelve people have died from the West Nile virus since the beginning of the year until August 21, according to an epidemiological report of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) published Thursday.

The patients who died were over 60 years of age (median age of deceased = 83 years). Two of the deaths and 24 new cases were recorded last week, the report said.

By August 21, cases of West Nile virus infection were confirmed in areas in the regional units of Larissa, Karditsa, Lefkada, Halkidiki, Pella, Serres, Kilkis, Imathia, Achaia, Thesprotia, south sector of Athens , Argolida, Rodopi, Drama, Evros, Xanthi, Fthiotida and in the metropolitan unit of Thessaloniki.

