NEWS

Teen arrested after injuring police officers in car accident

Teen arrested after injuring police officers in car accident
File photo.

An 18-year-old was arrested after his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle of two police officers in east Attica on Wednesday night. The officers suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened at 10.30 p.m. at the junction of Athens Avenue and Bosda Street in Menidi, police said. After hitting the motorcycle, the teen fled the scene but was quickly located on Konstantinoupoleos Street.

After his arrest police found that the 18-year-old did not have a driver’s license.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two Italians arrested for lighting fire on Antipaxos beach
NEWS

Two Italians arrested for lighting fire on Antipaxos beach

Police informed municipality that deadly amusement park ride had no license
NEWS

Police informed municipality that deadly amusement park ride had no license

Man arrested for domestic violence, attacking police
NEWS

Man arrested for domestic violence, attacking police

Amusement parks under scrutiny
NEWS

Amusement parks under scrutiny

Man dies of injuries after bar fight in border town of Feres
NEWS

Man dies of injuries after bar fight in border town of Feres

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port
NEWS

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port