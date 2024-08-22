Teen arrested after injuring police officers in car accident

An 18-year-old was arrested after his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle of two police officers in east Attica on Wednesday night. The officers suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened at 10.30 p.m. at the junction of Athens Avenue and Bosda Street in Menidi, police said. After hitting the motorcycle, the teen fled the scene but was quickly located on Konstantinoupoleos Street.

After his arrest police found that the 18-year-old did not have a driver’s license.