British tourist missing in Rhodes

Greek authorities on the island of Rhodes are searching for a British tourist who went missing on Wednesday after going for a swim.

According to reports in Greek media, the man, believed to be 48 years of age, was vacationing on the island with other relatives. On Wednesday he went swimming with his niece to Theologou beach. His niece left earlier and returned to the hotel.

When she realised after several hours that the man had not returned, she went back to the beach to look for him and notified the authorities.

The Greek Coast Guard has also alerted boats sailing in the area.