Municipal worker arrested in Piraeus for allegedly raping colleague 

A 48-year-old municipal garbage collector was arrested in Piraeus on Thursday after he was accused of rape by a 44-year-old colleague.

The woman told police that the attack took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Aug. 20) when the two of them were riding in the municipal garbage truck on Schistou Avenue in the area of ​​Skaramangas, west Attica.

According to information, the suspect allegedly admitted to the sexual encounter in the truck but argued it was consensual.

The woman will undergo a medical examination and police is expected to inspect the cabin of the truck for evidence.