Municipal worker arrested in Piraeus for allegedly raping colleague
A 48-year-old municipal garbage collector was arrested in Piraeus on Thursday after he was accused of rape by a 44-year-old colleague.
The woman told police that the attack took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Aug. 20) when the two of them were riding in the municipal garbage truck on Schistou Avenue in the area of Skaramangas, west Attica.
According to information, the suspect allegedly admitted to the sexual encounter in the truck but argued it was consensual.
The woman will undergo a medical examination and police is expected to inspect the cabin of the truck for evidence.