Paragliding instructor dies after takeoff in northern Greece

[Shutterstock]

A 33-year-old paragliding instructor was killed in a crash after taking off from the area of Mandra, in the region of western Thrace, northern Greece, on Wednesday afternoon. 

The man appears to have lost control of the parachute and fallen from a great height. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Some media reported that the man was paragliding with a friend who noticed the fall and called an ambulance. He searched for the 33-year-old until the police arrived. The victim was transferred to the hospital in Xanthi were doctors confirmed his death. 

The 33-year-old instructor, originally from Lesvos, was vacationing with his wife and one of his children, aged two. State-run broadcaster ERT said the two of the victim’s siblings have died in road accidents. 

