Hundreds of new buses to hit Athens streets soon

Road Transport SA – known by its Greek acronym OSY – will lease 300 buses to replace old ones, according to the €201.6 million-plus-VAT contract signed Thursday with NBG Leasing.

Delivery of 30% of those buses will be made by the end of the year, with the rest expected in early 2025.

A third of the total, 100 buses, are electric midi-buses, 8.6 meters long, while the rest are diesel-powered, equally divided between 12-meter buses and articulated 18-meter ones.

Since the pandemic, OSY has leased 293 buses, many of which are aged, whereas the latest batch are brand-new.

There is a buying option when the 10-year lease expires.