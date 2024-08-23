NEWS

Hundreds of new buses to hit Athens streets soon

Hundreds of new buses to hit Athens streets soon
[InTime News]

Road Transport SA – known by its Greek acronym OSY – will lease 300 buses to replace old ones, according to the €201.6 million-plus-VAT contract signed Thursday with NBG Leasing.

Delivery of 30% of those buses will be made by the end of the year, with the rest expected in early 2025.

A third of the total, 100 buses, are electric midi-buses, 8.6 meters long, while the rest are diesel-powered, equally divided between 12-meter buses and articulated 18-meter ones.

Since the pandemic, OSY has leased 293 buses, many of which are aged, whereas the latest batch are brand-new.

There is a buying option when the 10-year lease expires. 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
KTEL intercity bus catches fire
NEWS

KTEL intercity bus catches fire

Athens metro expected to get free Wi-Fi in September
NEWS

Athens metro expected to get free Wi-Fi in September

Ferry suspends service after captain’s arrest in Andros incident
NEWS

Ferry suspends service after captain’s arrest in Andros incident

Ferry captain arrested after chaotic ship departure on Andros
NEWS

Ferry captain arrested after chaotic ship departure on Andros

Deputy minister advises Greeks to holiday on mainland as island prices soar
ECONOMY

Deputy minister advises Greeks to holiday on mainland as island prices soar

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest
NEWS

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest