West Nile virus a threat to be reckoned with

With 100 instances of West Nile virus infections confirmed in nine regions of the country and two additional deaths within a week, the virus transmitted by common mosquitoes poses a significant threat, with experts appealing to the public to take necessary precautions.

“Comparing this year’s cases with those of previous years in the same period of time, we estimate that we are moving at the highest levels and we are worried that the final tally will resemble that of 2018,” said Dr Dimitris Paraskevis, professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at the University of Athens and member of the Board of Directors of the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

By August 21, 76 of the 100 documented cases had developed central nervous system symptoms (encephalitis, meningitis, and/or acute flaccid paralysis). In the last week, there were 24 new cases and two fatalities, bringing the total to 12, with an average age of over 60 years.

In 2018, the virus reached a record of 316 cases and 47 deaths.

“We take into account the incubation period of the virus and the many weeks of summer coming up,” added the professor, who did not hide his concern.

Based on a 2010 epidemiological study, for every one case of West Nile virus affecting the central nervous system, there are about 140 infected people with mild symptoms or who are completely asymptomatic.

The climate crisis, moreover, has led to the uninterrupted presence and activity of mosquitoes in all months of the year, resulting in the appearance of the West Nile virus even in winter, according to a new study by the Benaki Phytopathological Institute and the Department of Public Health of the University of West Attica, which performed laboratory analyses on mosquitoes collected in winter months (December to March) between May 2021 and June 2023 in Attica.