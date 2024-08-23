Rhodes: Missing British tourist found drowned

A British tourist who disappeared on Wednesday from a beach in Rhodes was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

The lifeless body of the 48-year-old was found on Paradisi beach by a local resident.

An autopsy is expected to shed more light on the circumstances of his death.

On Wednesday afternoon, the tourist, who was on holiday in Rhodes with his relatives, went swimming with his niece at Theologos beach.

His young niece subsequently left the beach. When she later realized that he was late returning, she went to the beach again, did not find him and notified the competent authorities.

A coast guard patrol boat, two private boats as well as a coast guard patrol vehicle immediately launched a search.

Meanwhile on Samos, a search and rescue operation is continuing for a 64-year-old Dutch tourist near the Eupalinos tunnel.

The woman disappeared on Thursday morning. She had told a friend that she wanted to walk around the tunnel, starting and ending at Pythagoreio, where she was staying at a hotel.