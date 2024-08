A 63-year-old man on Rhodes is facing prosecution for the illegal possession of weapons and ammunition after police found an arsenal in his home.

The man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of two knives.

A subsequent search of his home yielded an arsenal of weapons, that included 4 shotguns, 5 air guns, a crossbow type bow, 55 folding knives and 32 other 32 knives, 8 flick knives, various swords and ammunition.