High-quality internet to reach remote schools

Despite the fact that all Greek schools, as public services, have access to the internet, it is not the same everywhere, due to the country’s geography, which includes hundreds of islands and many mountainous areas.

Seeking to address these connectivity issues, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has drawn up a list of remote schools throughout the country that have a serious problem with internet access.

The “Conjunction II” project provides for the installation of high-speed connections in all schools and is the first step to boosting internet speed. Then there will be the “Fiber to the School” project, with a budget of €250 million, aiming to install fiber-optics, ensuring high speeds.

Satellite coverage is also being promoted as a survey has shown that about 100 remote schools cannot be upgraded by the installation of fiber-optics and will continue to be technologically isolated.