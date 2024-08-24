EU health commissioner call for solidarity in Mpox vaccine drive

In response to the outbreak of Monkeypox (Mpox) in African countries, European Union Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has addressed the bloc’s health ministers about plans to donate vaccines and therapeutics to deal with the disease.

In a post on social media, the EU official stressed the need for coordination and cooperation.

“I have written to EU health ministers regarding plans to donate mpox vaccines & therapeutics. Solidarity is key to facing global health threats. We count on member-states to support our African partners in managing the outbreak. The EU Commission stands ready to coordinate,” Kyriakides wrote in on the X social media platform.