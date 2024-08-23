ATV accident claims life of 22-year-old tourist in Andros

A 22-year-old man died on the island of Andros on Friday when the quad bike (ATV) he was riding, driven by his father, fell into a ravine.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. The rented ATV, veered off the road from Batsi to Chora and fell into a ravine five meters deep.

The father sustained an arm injury, while the son suffered a head injury.

According to local media, both men were initially transported to the Andros Health Center. A helicopter was called for the 22-year-old, but the young man passed away before the transport could take place.

Local police are conducting an investigation into the accident.