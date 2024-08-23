Expert inspects fun park ride that caused 19-year-old’s death, calls it ‘extremely dangerous’

The father of the 19-year-old who died at a fun park in Halkidiki visited the scene of the tragedy on Friday, accompanied by a technical consultant appointed by the family.

In his statements, the family’s technical consultant emphasized that the machine that killed the 19-year-old was in terrible condition, calling it “extremely dangerous.”

“The specific machine and all the chairs on it — because there are four sets of chairs at the points of rotation and support — are all rotten. They were extremely dangerous. And no, they didn’t become dangerous yesterday,” he said. “No one should have issued a certification,” he added.

Photos released by the victim’s father show many parts of the “Crazy Dance” ride, where the 19-year-old lost his life, to be rusted, broken, and missing screws

The findings of the expert investigation into the tragic death of the 19-year-old at a funfair in Halkidiki are expected to be submitted to the prosecuting authorities.

A 19-year-old from Veria in northern Greece died on Tuesday from injuries sustained at a funfair in Halkidiki while on holiday with his two brothers and parents. The young man sustained massive injuries after being flung from a spinning chair ride when his seat became dislodged.