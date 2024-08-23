NEWS

Expert inspects fun park ride that caused 19-year-old’s death, calls it ‘extremely dangerous’

Expert inspects fun park ride that caused 19-year-old’s death, calls it ‘extremely dangerous’
[InTimeNews]

The father of the 19-year-old who died at a fun park in Halkidiki visited the scene of the tragedy on Friday, accompanied by a technical consultant appointed by the family.

In his statements, the family’s technical consultant emphasized that the machine that killed the 19-year-old was in terrible condition, calling it “extremely dangerous.”

“The specific machine and all the chairs on it — because there are four sets of chairs at the points of rotation and support — are all rotten. They were extremely dangerous. And no, they didn’t become dangerous yesterday,” he said. “No one should have issued a certification,” he added.

Photos released by the victim’s father show many parts of the “Crazy Dance” ride, where the 19-year-old lost his life, to be rusted, broken, and missing screws

expert-inspects-fun-park-ride-that-caused-19-year-olds-death-calls-it-extremely-dangerous0

 

The findings of the expert investigation into the tragic death of the 19-year-old at a funfair in Halkidiki are expected to be submitted to the prosecuting authorities.

A 19-year-old from Veria in northern Greece died on Tuesday from injuries sustained at a funfair in Halkidiki while on holiday with his two brothers and parents. The young man sustained massive injuries after being flung from a spinning chair ride when his seat became dislodged.

expert-inspects-fun-park-ride-that-caused-19-year-olds-death-calls-it-extremely-dangerous2

Crime Justice Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe
NEWS

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe

Police informed municipality that deadly amusement park ride had no license
NEWS

Police informed municipality that deadly amusement park ride had no license

Amusement parks under scrutiny
NEWS

Amusement parks under scrutiny

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port
NEWS

Two officers arrested after ferry passengers injured at Santorini port

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 
NEWS

Three arrested in Perama shipyard repair zone over workers’ injury 