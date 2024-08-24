NEWS

Partial revision of measures against sheep plague

Teams carry out inspections on a farm in the region of Thessaly, central Greece. The General Directorate of Veterinary Medicine at the Ministry of Rural Development and Food has announced a partial revision of the restrictive measures to prevent the spread of sheep plague, based on epidemiological data. However, the country’s livestock industry remains in despair, and on Friday the president of the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives submitted a complaint calling for an investigation into “every person and agency to blame.” The movement of sheep and goats for fattening, reproduction, and grazing in summer pastures, as well as sheep from common or co-housed farms, is restricted between August 23 and 30. The restriction on the movement of goats and sheep does not apply on all of the country’s islands, excluding Crete, provided that they are limited to the geographical limits of each island.

