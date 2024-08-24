Search operation for missing Dutch tourist on Samos enters third day

A search operation to locate a missing 64-year-old Dutch tourist on Samos has entered its third day.

The woman disappeared on Thursday morning on a hike. She had told a friend that she wanted to walk around the Eupalinos tunnel, from the outside, starting and ending at the town of Pythagoreio, where she was staying at a hotel.

Also known as the Eupalinian aqueduct, the 1,036-meter tunnel runs through Mount Kastro.

The woman’s cell phone was found late on Thursday night and searches since Friday morning have been focused on the area where it was located.

The main hiking route, as well as tourist spots, were searched but to no avail.

Assisted by search and rescue dogs and drones, police, firefighters, the Hellenic Rescue Team and Samos Hiking Association are all involved in the operation.