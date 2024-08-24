NEWS

Swiss tourist dies during day cruise in Symi

A 33-year-old Swiss tourist died during a day cruise around the eastern Aegean island of Symi on Saturday, authorities said.

The man is said to have suddenly lost consciousness as the trip was entering at its last leg, sailing between ​​Agios Georgios Dysalonas and the port.

When the boat docked, a doctor from the local clinic boarded the vessel to provide first aid, to no avail. The 33-year-old was taken to the island’s Health Center where he was officially pronounced dead.

The Port Authority of Symi is conducting the preliminary investigation and has ordered an autopsy to be carried out in Rhodes.

