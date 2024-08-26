Fight against hooligans gains momentum

An updated strategy for handling fan violence has been developed by the Ministry of Citizen Protection, which provides for the involvement of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the nation’s counterterrorism authority. The 200-page “Kallipatera” plan was created at the Hellenic Police (ELAS) headquarters over the course of five months, and it is expected to be implemented in the next few days.

It envisages the formation of a Joint Intelligence Force that will include, in addition to the department in charge of dealing with organized sports violence, the Counter-Terrorism Department, State Security, EYP, the Intelligence Management Directorate and the Cybercrime Department.

Moreover, the plan foresees closer scrutiny of fans considered “high risk’ for causing incidents. This entails, among others, registering and monitoring their profiles on social networks.

Speaking to Kathimerini, ELAS officers and ministry officials said the drafting of the plan began in January, in the aftermath of the bloody clashes at the Melina Mercouri indoor volleyball stadium and the death of riot police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis.

“We judged that we had to make changes on three axes: legislation, technology and the way the police operate,” one official said.

As far as legislation is concerned, a new, stricter law on sports violence was passed in Parliament on February 1.

At the same time, modern camera systems were put into operation in stadiums hosting major league matches and identity checks were introduced via gov.gr.

All that remained was the creation of an operational action plan of the Hellenic Police with standardized procedures for the management of mainly high-risk matches and for dealing with sports violence.​​​​​