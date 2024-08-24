NEWS

Fire engulfs Athens bus

[Intime News]

Police at the weekend were investigating the causes of a fire that engulfed a city bus on Saturday morning on Poseidonos Avenue in Vouliagmeni, southern Athens. 

According to reports, the fire on line 122 completely destroyed the bus and reached the driver’s seat.

There were five people on board but all, including the driver, got off in time.

The Fire Service said the fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. on the way to Varkiza, at the Limanakia stop. The incident led to the temporary closure of road leading to Sounio.

Several similar incidents have occurred in the past couple of years, leading to calls for upgrading the capital’s aged bus fleet.

