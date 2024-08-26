Heat expected to break this week

Following another very warm weekend with daytime temperatures reaching as much as 38-39 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, the national weather service has forecast a break in the heat starting with the new week.

According to EMY, temperatures will see a dip in eastern parts of the country, where they will reach 34-25 Celsius on the mainland, 33-34C on the islands of the Ionian and Crete, and 29-30C in other parts of the Aegean. Skies will be mostly clear on Monday, with some clouds gathering in the Ionian over the course of the day and spreading east to bring brief showers and storms to western and central Greece.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will continue to hover in the high-20s, low-30s range, as cloudy skies spread further east to the rest of the country, bringing a chance of rain in the Peloponnese and Thrace.