Jazzet | Athens | September 13-15

The first Hellenic International Jazz Festival – dubbed Jazzet – will take place at the Petra Theater from September 13 to 15, featuring renowned international artists such as Norwegian bassist Arild Andersen, seven-time Grammy-winning American drummer Paul Wertico and Greek guitarist Lefteris Christofis. Other jazz-related activities, including a photography exhibition, will also take place during the festival. Tickets can be purchased at ticketservices.gr. For more information, visit jazzetfestival.gr.

