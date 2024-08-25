NEWS

Man in Athens arrested for repeated rape of a minor

Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Sunday the arrest of a 44-year-old man in the Kolonos area of Athens, for the repeated rape of a 16-year-old girl.  

The arrest took place in Kolonos on Thursday, with officers arresting the suspect in his car.

According to the Hellenic Police, the 44-year-old is accused of repeatedly raping the minor since last June, under threats and blackmail.

Reportedly, the victim was associated with the 44-year-old’s son.

The case unraveled after the victim revealed her ordeal to her family, who then contacted the police.

According to the complaint, the suspect raped the victim in his car, while he also threatened her. 

Police confiscated the 44-year-old’s mobile phone and car. Additionally, a laptop was seized after a search of his residence.

