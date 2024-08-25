NEWS

Boris Johnson’s son treated at Greek hospital

The young son of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to be treated at the public hospital of Karystos, on the island of Evia, Sunday.

Johnson “thanked us and congratulated us about the quality of our hospital,” hospital director Dimitris Saravanos posted on social media, also uploading photos of Johnson, his family and health personnel.

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis also posted about the event, saying that Johnson’s 6-year-old son was treated for an injury.

According to Georgiadis, Johnson said that the services provided to his son were superior to those that the UK’s National Health System provides.

