Thirty new buses hit the streets in Athens

[InTime News]

Thirty new buses have hit the streets in Athens for use in public transport, with another 170 of the new technology vehicles expected to go into service soon.

Speaking at a bus depot in Koropi, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the government has systematically invested in public transport, not only with the aim to renew the existing fleet but also to increase the number of vehicles and services.

He said that by summer 2025, a total of 950 new technology buses that will be accessible to all will have been launched in Attica.

