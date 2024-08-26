Paros thieves make off with high value loot from Frenchman’s home
Police on the Cycladic island of Paros is searching for the suspects who stole cash, jewellery and valuables from the home of a French national on Saturday night.
The 74-year-old told police that the robbery at his house in Sarakiniko, on the western coast of the island, took place between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. The perpetrators found and opened a safe from which they removed 7,000 euros in cash, jewelry with a total value of 154,250 euros and three watches with a total value of 6,450 euros.
A similar robbery took place in Paros last Thursday, when a 40-year-old woman told the authorities that robbers stole cash and jewellery worth about 100,000 euros in total.
Investigations in both incidents are ongoing.