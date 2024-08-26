Paros thieves make off with high value loot from Frenchman’s home

In terms of surface area, the largest summer residences are in Mykonos and Paros (pictured). [SHUTTERSTOCK]

Police on the Cycladic island of Paros is searching for the suspects who stole cash, jewellery and valuables from the home of a French national on Saturday night.

The 74-year-old told police that the robbery at his house in Sarakiniko, on the western coast of the island, took place between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. The perpetrators found and opened a safe from which they removed 7,000 euros in cash, jewelry with a total value of 154,250 euros and three watches with a total value of 6,450 euros.

A similar robbery took place in Paros last Thursday, when a 40-year-old woman told the authorities that robbers stole cash and jewellery worth about 100,000 euros in total.

Investigations in both incidents are ongoing.